Canon SELPHY Square QX10: Portable Memory Printer

Have printer will travel. The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is a high-quality printer that is great for printing memories. I’m particularly fond of it for scrapbooking and handing out photo momentos to my friends. At $150, you can’t beat the quality of the prints you can make.

Basics

The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 makes high-quality prints in a 2.7 x 2.7 size. The paper has a peel-off adhesive backing, which makes it ideal for scrapbooking or decorating your space.

It uses dye-sublimation printing technology (translation: you don’t need fancy ink to make it work). And since it weighs less than a pound and has a built-in battery, you can take it anywhere without it weighing you down. (I recommend getting a case if you plan on tossing it in your backpack.)

The Canon SELPHY Photo Layout 2.0 app allows you to edit and add creative touches such as stickers or filters to your photos to make them even more special. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

What Is in the Box?

In the box you get:

SELPHY Square QX10

Micro USB Cable

Sample ink Cassette

Sample sticker paper

Initial Thoughts

Right out of the box, I was able to charge it, sync it, and print from it with very little drama. I found the app to be pretty basic and easy to use. I’m particularly fond of the Overcoats that allow me to put various overlays on the photos in either transparent, white, or color.

The printer itself is lightweight and easy to swap out the ink cassette and add paper. I haven’t had much use for draining the battery to see what its lifespan is, but if you’re that worried about it, take a portable charger and the micro USB cable with you on your outing.

The paper is kind of pricy at $22 per box. One box has 20 sheets and an ink cassette, and the printer can hold 10 sheets at a time.

As for speed, it goes pretty fast at under one minute per print.

Final Thoughts

The Canon SELPHY QX10 is a fun portable printer if you like to share your photos with friends or family. The adhesive backing makes it ideal for scrapbooking. It does print in a square Polaroid format with enough space to write a note about the photo. The app lets you personalize if the extra space is on the bottom, top, or on the side, which is a neat feature.

You can purchase the Canon SELPHY QX10 on Canon’s website, Amazon, or from your local Canon dealer. The retail price is $149.99, but Amazon is currently selling it for $129.99. The refill kits go for around $22 on Amazon.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

