‘B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth’ Volume 5: The End of Everything

B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth Volume 5 Writer: Mike Mignola, Mike Mignola, John Arcudi Artist: Laurence Campbell, Peter Snejbjerg, Julian Totino Tedesco Colorist: Dave Stewart

There are so many good things to say about this gigantic work, now that it sees its conclusion in this final, collected form. The B.P.R.D. has undergone countless changes, all of them important, and the Ogdru Hem have almost won over the planet, but not yet, thanks to the never-ending valor of Liz Sherman and other ghosts that followed her lead.



Hell on Earth comes to an end now, with a most impressive battle between the monsters and spores that we mentioned in our review of volume 4.

Finally, a dragon sets foot on Earth, a massive creature, the dragon believed to bring about the end of the world. The agents must destroy the dragon and the countless monsters it creates. Those gigantic spore-wielding monsters are everywhere, spawn of the Ogdru Jahad.

There is also the Black Flame, gigantic in its monstrosity. The B.P.R.D. continues to lead the defense against the apocalypse from every shore in the world, but the final battle will occur, as you may have guessed, in New York City’s drowning remains.

Now that we are wrapping up Hellboy’s B.P.R.D. universe, the humans who remain must resurface and try again, the heroes and the ordinary alike. The enemy is for a moment defeated. And our usual mistakes get to be put on perspective against an immense and fundamentally strange universe.

There are a hundred pages of sketches added to this volume, all in all, it is a collector’s item.

“B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth Volume 5” is on sale since September 7, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: September 07, 2022

Format: 416 pages; TPB;

Price: $29.99

ISBN-10: 1-50672-432-9

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-432-4

Featured image by Mike Mignola and Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



