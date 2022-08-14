Review: ‘Usagi Yojimbo’ Issue #29 — The Secret of the Green Dragon

Usagi Yojimbo #29 | Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) | Hi Fi Design (Colorist)

This is the first time I would say that you need to backtrack and read previous issues to know what is going on with the samurai bunnies.

In the last issue, Yukichi and Usagi were wandering the countryside together when they came upon an art dealer who died in front of them, defending with his life a valuable jade dragon.

Guided by their sense of honor and the Bushido code, they feel that their mission is to deliver this piece of jewelry to Merchant Awase. However, the Komori ninjas are behind them and have already murdered the entire Awase household, having first murdered another deliverer. The curious thing is that they only took the box he was using to carry the jewels, leaving the treasure behind.

Soon Usagi comes to the realization that the box they carry may be even more valuable than the jade within it.

Enter a former friend of Usagi, Chizu, head of the Neko ninja clan. The box contains a message, and heavy politics are involved. You can be sure that, when a bloody trail of corpses appears, it is only because money or power is behind it.

Will they be able to help Chizu, or will the Komori ninja attack again?

We must read on to find out…

Usagi Yojimbo #29 is available in July of 2022.

AVAILABLE: July 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



