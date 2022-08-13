Review: ‘Cat + Gamer’ Vol. 2 — Kawai Overload

Cat + Gamer Vol. 2 | Writer, Artist, and Cover Artist: Wataru Nadatani | Translator: Zack Davisson

A single working girl who just loves video games is now trending on Instagram with a page dedicated to her cute cat.

At her office, people are asking themselves who she might be—she posts under a gender-neutral pseudonym—but are losing themselves in the gamer details that stand out in the cat’s pictures. Since she only orders takeout and her room seems like a mess when Musubi is playing at home, they all believe that she is a male coworker obsessed with cats!

Nothing could be further from the truth.

She is known at the office as a bit of a recluse because she’s rejected every invitation to socially engage with her coworkers. Besides, she has never mentioned that she is the owner of the cute tuxedo cat’s account.

At home, Riko gets to learn a lot about cats (specifically hers, of course) and keeps using her gamer experience to tally his progress. When Musubi grows, for instance, she thinks that he is leveling up.

The cat even has a special section where he gets to explain or replay how he has experienced each cute moment. Musubi believes Riko to be a giant, gentle cat that is taking care of him, and that is why he gets in the way of her gaming; he feels that Riko is too slow for her own good!

Undoubtedly the combination of a gamer and her pet cat is still the cutest thing out there. My kid loves another cat-related manga called Plum Crazy! Have you heard of it?

Cat + Gamer Vol. 2 is on sale as of August 10, 2022.

Genre: Manga, humor

Publication Date: August 10, 2022

Format: b&w, 176 pages; TPB; 5 1/8″ x 7 1/4″

Price: $11.99

Age range: 12

ISBN-10: 1-50672-742-5

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-742-4

Featured image by Wataru Nadatani, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

