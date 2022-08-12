Cool Relief With the TheraICE Rx Migraine Relief Hat

The TheraICE Rx Migraine Hat gives relief to migraine and headache sufferers. With a soft gel and 360-degree coverage, this is something I’m happy to have in my arsenal against my chronic migraine diagnosis.

What Is the TheraICE Rx Migraine Hat?

The TheraICE Rx Migraine Hat (retail $29.95) is, just as the name says, a hat for migraine relief.

The hat is made with neoprene material and has a thick, soft gel throughout the entire thing. The dark color allows for complete light blocking, and you can wear it over your eyes or above them.

They advertise that it is one-size-fits-all. My head has a circumference of around 22-inches, and it fits great. My husband’s head is a bit bigger than mine, but it still stretches over it without causing him any discomfort.

What Did I Think?

My first thought when I opened this up was, “Damn, that’s soft.” It’s like putting a cold pillow on your head. The neoprene stretches nicely and doesn’t put too much pressure on my head. The gel inside stays soft no matter how long I leave it in the freezer.

I like how there is a notch in the front so I can pull it over my eyes without squishing my nose. Very little light gets in, which is a bonus when you have a migraine and are sensitive to light.

The first time I put it on, it was a rather hot day, and it lasted for about 15 minutes. Other days, it lasted about 20 or 25 minutes on average. I live in Florida, and it’s all about location, location, location when working with something like this.

Tips for Best Use

You might be tempted to throw away the two bags it comes in after opening, but I would recommend keeping them for storage. The bags have worked wonders for keeping smells in the freezer from attaching to the hat. You could use a regular ziplock bag as well, but I find it easier to find in my freezer with it in the bag that it came in.

If you keep this in your freezer full-time and find that it’s too cold when you take it out, let it sit for a few minutes before putting it on your head.

If you don’t need a whole 360-degree cold experience or your head hurts to the point that even the gentle compression bothers you, lay it on your forehead or pillow and let your head rest on it.

I would not recommend sharing this with someone who has a larger head than your own to prevent it from stretching and not sitting as tight on you after a few uses. The hat comes in pink and black, so get one of each color to separate yours from theirs.

Final Thoughts

TheraICE Rx Migraine Hat is by far the most comfortable migraine hat/cap that I’ve worn. At $29.95 on Amazon, you can’t beat the price for the relief it offers. I have three in my freezer, and on my really bad migraine days, it’s been a lifesaver. It lasts just long enough for me, and I like how I lay down while wearing it or continue to do my day-to-day stuff with it sitting above my eyes.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

