Review – Black Adam, The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 – Coming of Age

Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Cyclone #1 – Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller, Writers; Maria Laura Sanapo, Marco Santucci, Artists; Arif Prianto, Michael Atiyeh, Colorists

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Last issue of this miniseries had the task of reinventing Hawkman and basically didn’t do all that much—he’s a great character, and aside from giving him a race-lift to match Aldis Hodge, everything that makes him work was intact. This issue works with Maxine Hunkel, aka Cyclone—and that’s a character who hasn’t been seen in over ten years! So there is a lot more flexibility here, and I unfortunately don’t think the transition worked as well. Gone is Maxine’s complex family history and her links to golden age hero Ma Hunkel—the original Red Tornado—or at least it’s not mentioned here. There’s also no hint of Maxine’s struggles with mental illness, aside from her anxiety over becoming a superhero.

It’s referenced that Maxine gained her powers in some sort of experimental accident, and her wind abilities put her in the middle of a crisis in her neighborhood involving an experimental drug that gives a temporary burst of superpowers. “Tar” is a deep-cut reference, and the scenes where she tries to intervene and prevent an affected young man from crossing the line are powerful. Unfortunately, the main villain of the issue—a corrupt cop who is dealing the same drugs he arrests people for—is right out of central casting. Maxine’s recruitment into the Justice Society has some nice moments particularly watching her find her confidence, but it feels a lot like other teen superhero coming-of-age stories we’ve seen.

Bryan Q. Miller’s Black Adam backup is the stronger part again, as we see a little more of the inner workings of Khandaq during the era he originally lived. Most of the story takes place in the present day as Adrianna Tomas continues her secret mission under the nose of the Khandaq government. The educator/spy continues to be a compelling second lead in these stories, with her own mission that would make her a strong foil for Black Adam, and the action scenes as she’s pursued by the government have the perfect amount of tension.

