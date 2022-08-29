NatGeo Takes Us to ‘America’s National Parks’

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act of Congress that gave the Yosemite Valley and the nearby Mariposa Big Tree Grove to the state of California. This effort to preserve and protect land for future generations was the first step towards the creation of national parks in the United States. Several years later in 1872, Congress passed another law creating the first official National Park, Yellowstone. President Theodore Roosevelt, a conservationist himself, signed the 1906 Antiquities Act which authorized the President of the United States to declare public lands as National Monuments. That same year, Roosevelt declared Devil’s Tower in Wyoming the first National Monument. The National Park Service was finally created when President Woodrow Wilson signed it into law in 1916. Today, the National Park System is comprised of 423 areas covering more than 85 million acres in every state, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. As part of its first annual America’s National Parks Week, National Geographic is kicking off the event with a new television series, America’s National Parks.

What Is America’s National Parks?

America’s National Parks is a nature documentary series which is narrated by award winning country singer Garth Brooks. The season consists of 5 unique episodes, the first of which premieres on the National Geographic channel on Monday, August 29th, at 9 pm (8 pm Central) with the remaining episodes airing the following four nights. Disney+ will begin streaming all episodes on August 31. Each episode covers a different National Park and include the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Hawai’i Volcanoes, Big Bend, and Badlands. America’s National Parks is produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic. Executive producers are Anwar Momon, Dan Rees, and Garth Brooks. Drew Jones is executive producer for National Geographic.

Why You Should See America’s National Parks

National Geographic has produced some quality television series in the past, and America’s National Parks is no exception. Each episode focuses on a single National Park, with the Grand Canyon leading the way. Several of the episodes take a seasonal approach, beginning as winter turns to spring followed by summer, fall, and then the return of winter. The wildlife of these parks are one focus of this series and viewers will learn how these animals live together within the parks. The series does a great job of not only highlighting well-known animals, but also some which may be unfamiliar to many. Fauna is not the only living organisms featured. Flora is also a part of the documentary as scientists climb giant redwoods in Yosemite to measure their water content, squirrels make nests in Ponderosa pines at the top of the Grand Canyon, and seeds sprout into trees in the cracks of lava fields created by Hawaiian volcanoes and return life to these barren landscapes. The natural geological wonders are also showcased and the cinematography is incredible with some great aerial footage that presents the beauty preserved within the National Parks. These visuals, combined with the inspiring musical soundtrack and the earthy narration by Garth Brooks produce a wonderful series that is not only educational, but also very entertaining.

Be sure to watch America’s National Parks when it premieres on National Geographic beginning Monday, August 29th at 9 pm (8 pm Central) and running five consecutive nights. All episodes begin streaming on August 31 only on Disney+. Here is a trailer featuring scenes from the episode, “Grand Canyon”.

