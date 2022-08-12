A Great Time to Be Louis and Dan

An homage occurs when an entertainer decides to pay tribute to artists that influenced his career, recording a piece of music with that recognizable persona or style. It’s more than simply covering an iconic selection from their catalog—an homage demonstrates what you’ve loved, admired, and learned. Louis and Dan (and the Invisible Band) have released The Greats , a collection that honors a host of their favorite inspirations.

So you’ve got a decent voice, it’s not so bad when you sing

But you’ve really got to knock it off and stop rapping

You two dorks are middle-aged, Tupac’s rolling in his grave

Please be normal