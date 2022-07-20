Twinkle Time Gets Animated for PBS

For more than 10 years, children’s music recording artist Twinkle Time (aka Alitzah Weiner) has cultivated a larger-than-life persona. Now her peppy, upbeat character is entertaining kids as the co-host of “Sound Snatcher and Twinkle Time,” on PBS’s WQLN in Pennsylvania. The interstitial shorts run between the channel’s regularly-scheduled kids programming, such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Cyberchase, and Dinosaur Train.

Literacy educators Heather Kenny and Laura Robbins devised a phonemic awareness program to teach smaller children to read using using sounds. A couple of years ago, they teamed up with the animation team at Mark Lumer Productions to create “ Sounder and Friends ,” about a raccoon who uses colorful visuals and sounds to teach basic literacy skills. “The animation house reached out during the summer of 2020 asking if I was interested in collaborating,” Alitzah explains. “Our conversations evolved into a spinoff series featuring Twinkle Time interacting with Sound Snatcher.”

Although Alitzah and producer/husband James Dallas were not given carte blanche, they had significant input on the finished segments; something they did not expect when working with an established animation company. “The situation was so amazing,” she says. “I actually got to write the material and direct my vision of where we wanted the live action to go.”

The concept of “Sound Snatcher and Twinkle Time” is simple – a cat stuck in a tree is transformed into a kite to be rescued, or a bow in Twinkle’s hair is turned into a bone to be used as a birthday gift. “It’s another way to teach character-building in different languages and inspirational methods through song and dance,” she adds. “And I got to contribute educational-based programming for PBS.”

Originally, six episodes were developed, but producers opted to cut them into two-part stories, varying from 35 to 95 seconds. PBS is not inferring that small children have short attention spans, but this isn’t Gone With The Wind. “Right now, the interstitials are playing throughout the day on WQLN, which serves Erie County as well as parts of New Jersey,” Alitzah says. “They are also rolling out on the national PBS.ORG site.”

Due to the programming schedule on WQLN, the segments air multiple times during the day. Eventually, all 12 episodes will be uploaded to the PBS Kids website and made available to other public broadcasting stations across the country. Starting on August 1, the episodes will drop one at a time on the Sounder and Friends YouTube page . “So yeah, look for Sound Snatcher, that cute little raccoon, and me with orange hair,” Alitzah laughs.

Here is the Sound Snatcher and Twinkle Time episode, “Give A Dog a Bow”:

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



