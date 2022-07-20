Review- ‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Time is a River’

‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Time is a River’ Mike Mignola Artist: Márk László Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Márk László

This book has a direct connection with the Hellboy Winter Special of 2019, where László first got a chance to tell us a story from Budapest in The Miser’s Gift.

His work here is amazing. I think that Mignola is having a great time, in semiretirement, telling ghost stories with collaborators from all over the world, this can, hopefully, go on forever.

In the previous story, the unintended consequence of Hellboy’s meddling with the ghost of a miser is having accidentally left eclectic academic Lajos behind.

He is now trying to make amends, and a witch will most spectacularly send him to the ghostly version of Budapest, where his friend is trapped and about to be sacrificed.

Besides, he will be doing this on a crossed timeline, where he must rescue Lajos before they throw him into the Danube river. Time is in itself a sort of a river, too, and you may cross it in different directions, or so it seems.

But, will Hellboy cross the river of time without getting lost in it?

I have to say that Márk is an amazing artist, his detailed and expressive drawings are something I had not seen in a very long time.

‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: Time is a River’ is on sale since July 20, 2022

Publication Date: June 29, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00984 2 00111

Featured image by Márk László, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



