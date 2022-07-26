Take a Seat in the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair From FlexiSpot

While best known for their standing desks like the one I reviewed last year, FlexiSpot understands that people aren’t going to stay on their feet all day. That’s why it’s important to have an ergonomically correct chair that will have minimal physical impact on your body from sitting for extended periods of time.

FlexiSpot recently sent me their most popular model, the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair, to take a look (and a sit). It costs $299.99 and is available from the FlexiSpot webstore.

The Soutien Office Chair weighs 45.1 lbs, and is rated for an individual weighing up to 299 lbs. It comes in both black and grey.

Packaging

The chair ships disassembled inside of a fairly sizeable box. Inside, all of the pieces were very well protected, wrapped in foam.

Assembly

Putting together the Soutien was a fairly simple task. The included user guide has detailed illustrated instructions to help guide you along the way.

The bolts come with washers already on them for convenience. The included T-wrench tool is all you’ll need to put the chair together.

The only issue I had during assembly was that there’s not any indication in the instructions as to which armrest goes on which side of the chair. I had to look at photos on the FlexiSpot website to confirm that I had indeed placed them in the proper orientation.

The Verdict

Before FlexiSpot sent me the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair for review, I’d been using a gaming chair at my desk. While that chair is solid and comfortable, the Soutien has some distinct advantages over it.

As background, my home office faces the afternoon sun, and always is the warmest place in the house, especially in summer. When it’s hot, I’ve taken to throwing a beach towel on the back of my gaming chair, so as not to get it all sweaty. The Soutien has a breathable mesh back and headrest made from Italian-imported chenille and K+R temperature-sensitive fiber. This has instantly translated into a much cooler and comfortable experience sitting at my desk on a hot day.

The adjustable lumbar support on the Soutien feels great on my lower back, giving me support and helping me to maintain good posture. As someone with long-running back issues, support for my core is one of the most important features I look for in a chair. I also very much enjoy the feel of the seat cushion on this chair, as well as the lounge tilt which allows me to lean back without ever giving me the feeling that I might tip the chair over.

There are a lot of areas of the chair that you can adjust, allowing you to set up the chair perfectly for whatever your height and comfort needs. I do have a minor issue with the 4D armrests. They are supremely adjustable, which is a great feature. But I wish there was a bit more resistance when adjusting them. I often find that I’ll accidentally pull an armrest out of a position I’ve put it in, sometimes simply by grabbing the armrest to turn the chair.

That quibble aside, I’ve been enjoying my time with the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair. My body feels good, even after a long day seated and writing. And my back manages to stay much drier on these hot summer days.

For more information on the Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair, head to the FlexiSpot website.

FlexiSpot provided a unit for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

