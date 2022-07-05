Review – Batman ’89 #6: The Last Coin-Flip

Batman ‘89 #6 – Sam Hamm, Writer; Joe Quinones, Artist; Leonardo Ito, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: There have been many delays for this comic, probably due to Joe Quinones’ very detailed art, but the finale brings it together as another modern classic in the vein of the Venditti/Torres Superman ‘78. The story of Two-Face—and possibly the first Robin—Batman ‘89 has one big difference from the other Batman movies. Unlike the story of Joker or Penguin, it’s ultimately a tragedy. Two-Face is a good man at war with his own mind, the victim of being transformed against his will. And while Batman is trying to stop the madman, he’s also battling to save his friend. Two-Face has some sympathetic qualities—he’s trying to redistribute ill-gotten gains back to the people of Burnside, and his targets are mostly corrupt politicians and businessmen. But for every legitimate target, there’s a sudden and shocking burst of violence that makes clear exactly how far gone he is.

This story is maybe a little too overstuffed at times. The addition of Drake Winston as the first Robin is a very good element, and the partnership between him and this version of Bruce has a very good energy that positions them more as equals. Catwoman’s presence doesn’t really add much, but brings the character more in line with the classic comic version of her rather than Tim Burton’s strange supernatural gothic take. The story moves fast, with a major player surprisingly dying off-panel and only getting a few quick mentions—something that fits with how minor a role the character ultimately had in the franchise. The final showdown in the Batcave is more tense, more intimate than most in superhero movies and works perfectly given how complex the relationship between Bruce and Harvey is. This story wrestled with a lot of surprisingly weighty issues, and ultimately delivered on all cylinders.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

