Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 1, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 1, 2022.

Gaming News

Steamforged Games has entered into a partnership with Czech studio Diea Games and has acquired the intellectual property rights to Euthia, an “open-world fantasy sandbox RPG” that is currently out of print. Earlier this year, Diea launched a crowdfunding campaign for the game, but after raising over a half-million dollars in just two days, the campaign was abruptly canceled. While the reasons for the cancellation are still unclear, the partnership will allow Steamforged to bring Euthia back to Kickstarter (the new campaign launches at the end of this month) and use their experience to hopefully bring the highly-rated game back to its fans.

Alice Is Missing, a silent RPG designed to be played entirely via text messaging, has been optioned as a film by Paramount. Currently attached to the project are Becca Gleason, the writer of Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the game’s creator Spenser Starke.

Asmodee and Fantasy Flight have sold Keyforge to Ghost Galaxy, a company founded by Christian Petersen, the original founder of Fantasy Flight. The sale was apparently pushed primarily by Asmodee, as they had lost control of the software used to generate Keyforge cards, while Ghost Galaxy was already in the process of developing replacement software, so the sale of the game ensured that it could continue into the future.

WizKids has announced the upcoming release of Atlantic Robot League, a new game based around betting on giant mech battles. Pre-orders are now available on the company’s website, with the game releasing sometime in the third quarter.

The Op and Scout Comics have entered into a partnership that will allow the game company to mine the comic company’s IP. Scout publishes such titles as Stabbity Bunny, White Ash, Eternal, and Unicorn. No specific projects have been announced as of yet.

Heat: Pedal to the Metal is coming soon from Asmodee studio Days of Wonder. The game is based on Grand Prix racing in the 1950s, supports from 1-6 players, and uses a hand management system to simulate racing. No specific release date is available yet.

Stonemaier teased that the next expansion to Wingspan will focus on Asian birds, but released few other details. However, the company did release a blog post explaining why they’re just releasing the continent, and why we’ll need to wait for more details.

Funko has developed new party games based on hit TV shows. Both Ted Lasso Party Game and Parks and Recreation Party Game are due out in a few weeks. Watch GeekDad for a full review of the Ted Lasso game, which is our featured image this week.

Here at GeekDad, we do our fair share of picking on Monopoly, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s been around the block and is the introduction to gaming for a lot of people. This week, NPR’s Throughline podcast dives into the origins of the game, with a promise to expose a lie behind the legend.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Jonathan Liu played Décorum, The Initiative, Oltréé, The One Hundred Torii, Progress: Evolution of Technology, Wonderland’s War, and Word Heist.

Robin Brooks played Unmatched: Redemption Row, Moonstone, and Lord of the Rings LCG.

Michael Pistiolas played Hero Realms.

Michael Knight played Star Wars Outer Rim: Unfinished Business, Marvel Studios What If…? Miniatures Game, and Quartermaster General 1914.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



