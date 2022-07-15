Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 15, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 15, 2022.

Gaming News

Roll20, the popular virtual tabletop platform for roleplaying games, and OneBookShelf, the company that manages online marketplaces for DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Masters Guild, among others, have “joined forces” to allow “customers to seamlessly find, share, and play their favorite games.” Roll20’s Ankit Lal will continue as CEO, while OneBookShelf CEO Steve Wieck will join the Roll20 board.

Breaking Games is partnering with Skydance Animation to release a game based on Luck!, the movie coming to AppleTV in August. The game, which is available for pre-order now and will be available in stores “later this month,” combines elements of strategy, bidding, and, well, luck.

And in related news, Asmodee and Netfilx have announced a partnership to produce games based on three of the streamer’s highly popular shows: Ozark, Squid Game and Stranger Things. All three games are due at the end of the month, and all three will be exclusive to Walmart.

And while Breaking Games and Asmodee are busy bringing IP from the screen to the table, the folks at Pokémon are working in the other direction, announcing this week a casting call for an “unscripted” (i.e., reality) TV show built around the trading card game. Anyone in the LA area is welcome to apply, although few details about how the show will work or when or where it might air are available yet.

Funko has announced Disney Kingdomania, an “expandable” game with 8-bit style collectible figures form Disney and Pixar properties. The game is due out this fall.

As was probably inevitable, the super popular online game Wordle (my streak just passed 100 games) is coming to the tabletop. Hasbro is set to release Worlde The Party Game, in which one player writes down a secret word, and the rest try to guess it in the fewest tries. The game is due out at the beginning of October. Presumably you’ll be allowed to play more than one round per day.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Jonathan Liu played WolfWalkers: My Story, Cold Case: A Pinch of Murder, Disney’s Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances, Jetpack Joyride, Marvel Dice Throne, Wild Space, Wonderland’s War, Dice Throne, The One Hundred Torii: Diverging Paths, Cold Case: A Story to Die For and Decorum.

Michael Knight played Quartermaster General: 1914 and RELOAD.

Michael Pistiolas played Hero Realms, Sleeping Queens, Marvel Champions, The Lord of the Rings LCG, King of Tokyo, and Unlock.

Robin Brooks played Quiddler, Azul, Kingdomino Origins, Oathmark, and Undaunted.

I played Star Wars Villainous (our featured image this week), Ted Lasso Party Game, and Santa Monica.

