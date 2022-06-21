Review – The Flash #783: Worlds of Speed

The Flash #783 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Amancay Nahuelpan, Artist; Jeromy Cox, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The first ongoing series to tie into Dark Crisis and the only one to have a multi-issue arc, it’s a testament to how good Jeremy Adams’ run on The Flash has been that it actually seems to benefit from crossovers. Wally West is off on a quest to bring Barry Allen home from the Multiverse where we last saw him at the end of Justice League Incarnate—but the multiverse is a tricky place. Mr. Terrific has managed to narrow down Barry’s location to three threads, but with so many counterparts out there, Wally can’t do this alone. So he recruits Wallace, Max Mercury, Jay Garrick, and Jesse Quick to join him on the rescue mission. There’s just one problem—he’s leaving two speedsters out. His kids, who have just gotten better control of their powers, want in, and when Irey wants something she takes it. Two stolen multiversal wristwatches later, the journey through the multiverse just got a lot trickier.

Amancay Nahuelpan has been a great artist for a while, but their art really takes a level up this issue as they switch genres several times. The three worlds each have their own unique feel—Max and Jesse wind up in a Mad Max-inspired world, where Barry is a high-intensity race car driver in the post-apocalypse. Irey and Jai wind up in a world that seems to be ruled by Allen Enterprises, with Barry as a tech baron and a much more sinister Flash lurking in the shadows. And Wally and Wallace wind up in Barry’s apparent utopia, a 1950s-inspired superhero world where he and a young version of Wally solve the same crimes every day before he heads back to his loving family. It’s a fascinating setup, and the B-plots are just as good. A conversation between Linda and Mr. Terrific as she tries to come to terms with her new powers is surprisingly compelling. This is one of the most lived-in books in the DCU right now, and it really shows in this tie-in.

