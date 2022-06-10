Review: ‘Spineless’ — A Florida Adventure

Spineless by Samantha San Miguel

Algie Emsworth describes himself as a naturalist and is keen to make a discovery good enough to grant him a space in the Chicago Academy of Natural History. Take no heed of the fact that he is just 12, what drives him is his chronic asthma, and with it, the certainty that his days might be numbered since his father died a couple of years ago of tuberculosis.

His mother has decided to take him on a 6-week retreat into the Grand Hotel, inside Florida’s swamps (and quite a sight to see in the 19th century), where immediately we are drawn into an adventure: a mysterious red tide is poisoning the wildlife, and soon enough, they will encounter a terrible collector of exotic animals who will face off against them when they decide that a new species must be saved, not collected.

This fast-paced middle-grade novel is a treat to read, one of those luxurious things that will take you places from the comfort of your own home and let you travel far and wide—one of the true joys of reading.

Not only are we here to save a new species, but also, there is an apparent curse descending upon the hotel. The carcasses are everywhere: the idle comments of the guests are really there to make us want to know more about the red tide, the rotting corpses, the pool filled with ink, and the sucker-shaped wounds!

This ideal summer read is full of adventure and deceit, with wonderful descriptions of the environment and great, witty dialogue.

Spineless is available as of June 7h, 2022.

Publisher: Union Square Kids

Publish Date: June 07, 2022

Pages: 256

EAN/UPC: 9781454937623

BISAC Categories: Action & Adventure – General Historical – United States – 19th Century

Science & Nature – Environment

