Spend 28 Days With Little Miss Ann

The pandemic is still in full force, although a semblance of normality is beginning to emerge, including socially distanced concerts. Little Miss Ann (Ann Torralba) knows that youngsters have a short attention span, so she’s boiled down more than a year of tumult, turmoil, and tenacity into her sixth children’s music collection, titled 28 Days. All of the songs were written, recorded, and produced under quarantine, guided by the experienced hand of über-producer Dean Jones. Toddlers and preschoolers alike will enjoy the 11 progressive, infectious songs delivered by one of Chicago’s favorite children’s performers.

If there’s one thing that people needed the most during COVID, it was friends. Miss Ann used the pandemic as an opportunity to load up 28 Days with special guests such as Frances England (on “Bright Winter Day”), Tommy Soulati Shepherd of the Alphabet Rockers (the title track), Amelia Robinson of Mil’s Trills (“Stars On the Island”), and Elana Moon Park and Suzi Shelton (“Good Luck”). Shelton returns on “Marshmallow Man,” the first video from 28 Days. Chicago-based violinist Anna Jacobson guests on “Goin’ Down the Road,” a countrified number about learning from nature:

You never know who you’ll meet

On your journey down the road

So be open to the froggies and the foxes and the toads.

They might be big or they might be small

Use your heart, not your eyes, don’t put up a wall

The constant thread throughout 28 Days is “we will be just fine, one day at a time,” as Miss Ann sings on “Safe At Home.” It’s been a tough year-plus for everyone and a little introspection goes a long way. But as Miss Ann gently emphasizes, it’s also time to look forward, move upward, and plan ahead for the next 28 days.

28 Days is available from Little Miss Ann’s website, Bandcamp, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Here is a video for the new song “We Go Together Very Well,” animated by Pirata y Luna: