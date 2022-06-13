Preorder ‘Here Be Dragons’, Beadle & Grimm’s First ‘Magic the Gathering’ Secret Lair Drop

Preorders open today, June 13th, at Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse for their first Secret Lair drop for Magic the Gathering.

Titled Here Be Dragons, this limited edition drop costs $125, and is expected to release through August and September. Here’s what you’ll get:

Seven (7) limited-edition traditional foil cards featuring classic D&D dragon and hoard art, gradually revealed in a fold-out papercraft display

Metal dragon life counter on a 2.5” diameter base that counts up to 45, nestled in a sleek, foam-fitted tin case

Deck box with a black dragon scale exterior and a secret surprise that must be discovered by the owner

Set of 100 Inferno of the Star Mounts (red dragon)-themed card sleeves

This Secret Lair drop is so secret we’re not even telling you everything you’ll find in the box. It would spoil some of the fun. Classic dragon Magic cards? Delivered with items from their hoards? I mean, c’mon, that is SO up our alley. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with the Wizards team on this drop.

– Matthew Lillard, Beadle & Grimm’s lead on Here Be Dragons.

To preorder Here Be Dragons, head on over to Beadle & Grimm’s webstore. Only 10,000 of these will be made, so be sure to act fast.

