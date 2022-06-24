Nintendo Welcomes Summer With a Big Ol’ Super Sale

Summer is officially upon us, and the southeast is already being blanketed by a particularly punishing heat wave. With daily temperatures routinely pushing into the triple digits and the UV index hovering between eight and ten, my family and I are currently spending our afternoons indoors, thank you very much!

With our outside activities tabled until the early evening, that means the first half of the day is spent focusing on chores, summer reading, a little light housework, and lots and lots of video games. In a seeming answer to our whispered prayers, Nintendo of America has just announced the arrival of their Big Ol’ Super Sale, a special summer promotion offering Switch gamers discounts of up to 50% off some of the biggest titles on the Nintendo eShop.

These astounding digital deals include something for everyone. Looking for an epic roleplaying experience to see you through to the cooler months? Check out The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (50% off), Monster Hunter Rise (49% off), Shin Megami Tensei V (30% off), or Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (30% off). Want to revisit some of your favorite retro titles? Look no further than Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (33% off), the Castlevania Advance Collection (33% off), or Diablo II: Resurrected (40% off). Hankering for a star war? Both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are available for 20% off. Are you a new Switch owner still missing out on all that first-party hotness? Be sure to cop Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Paper Mario: The Origami King—all at 30% off.

Proceed directly to the Big Ol’ Super Sale landing page for an exhaustive list of these delightful digital discounts, and while you’re perusing the eShop, don’t forget that cross-platform, massive multiplayer party royale game Fall Guys has gone free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch! Grab a couple of new titles on the cheap, pick up Fall Guys for free, and game to your heart’s content. But do so quickly as these deals are only available until July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

