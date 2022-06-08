GeekDad Daily Deal: CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi and STEM Learning Platform

Today’s Daily Deal is great for keeping kids active and engaged during their summer vacation. Our CrowPi2 All-in-1 Raspberry Pi and STEM Learning Platform deal comes with all the hardware, sensors, and modules they’ll need for creating projects and building their skills for the future. The CrowPi2 can be set up as a laptop or a learning platform with over 80 courses and more than 20 projects using its Raspberry Pi. And it makes learning fun and interactive for young minds during those long summer days. There’s a lot to this deal so check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



