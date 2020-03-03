Geek Daily Deals March 3, 2020: Sale on SanDisk Memory – 400GB SD Card for $45, 500GB External SSD for $130!

Everyone needs room for MORE DATA! Get Gigabytes of Storage at great prices – 400GB SD card for just $45 today!
SEE ALL THE DEALS!
SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter – SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MA:
- Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
- Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)
- Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)
- Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)
- Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras
- SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)
- 10-year limited manufacturer warranty
WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD, Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac – WDBA3S5000ABK-Wesn:
- Shaped by performance with SSD speeds up to 2000MB/s(1) to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. | (1) based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second. Performance will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.
- Shock-resistant and portable form factor that provides fast access to your gaming library, anywhere you go.
- High-performance SSD with SuperSpeed USB (20GB/s) interface for your PC or console.
- Purpose-built for gamers based on wd_black quality and reliability.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.