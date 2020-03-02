Geek Daily Deals March 2, 2020: Instant Pot 6 Quart Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker for $60!

Geek Daily Deals 030220 instapot cookerMake soups, stews, rice, beans, yogurt, and more amazing meals for your family with this great cooker for just $60 today!

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, Stew, Bake, and Warmer, 6 Quart, 10 One-Touch Programs:

  • Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot
  • 10 Smart Programs ensure all your favorite dishes are prepared to perfection by simply pushing a button
  • Roast, Stew, Bake, Steam, Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Rice, Yogurt, Ferment and Warm
  • Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results
  • 24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are
  • Automatic Keep Warm function maintains your meal temperature until it is time to serve
  • Dishwasher safe cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack

Get one for just $60 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

