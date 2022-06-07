DC This Week Roundup – Young Heroes at War

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #3 – Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Writers; Max Dunbar, Artist; Sebastian Cheng, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: After last issue’s tense, action-packed sci-fi thriller, this issue dials it back—and puts Terry deep into a game of espionage. With Barbara Gordon retiring, she’s the guest of honor at Donovan Lumos’ party—where he makes clear he intends to privatize the GCPD and make her the last Commissioner. Terry goes undercover at the party and gets close to Bean Boonma, a police officer who may be the last honest cop in Gotham—there’s always one—and a potential ally against the forces corrupting Gotham further. There is no real villain this issue, save the two large-scale ones in the background, but Terry trying to get one over on a savvy character who may or may not be an ally is compelling enough. With the Mayor missing, things hit a higher pitch near the end of the issue as Terry enters a potential trap—and is ambushed by a powerful villain. Overall, lots of potential in this issue but it’s definitely a breather before the next big showdown.

Monkey Prince #5 – Gene Luen Yang, Writer; Sebastian Chang, Artist; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The last issue surprised me by ditching the Gotham setting as Marcus and his henchmen parents decamped for Amnesty Bay. While his parents take a gig working for Black Manta—one that was supposed to be about repairing a submarine, and turns out to be about releasing a supernatural being—Marcus tries to fit into a new school once again. The problem is, this one has him being stalked by a mysterious goth girl who seems obsessed with seeing him without his shirt. When she gets a look at him, she turns into a crazed cannibal half-monster who pursues him relentlessly. While I at first thought she might be a new take on Black Alice, the truth turns out to be significantly darker and more horrific. This arc has a unique hook to it, with Marcus confronting his greatest fear, and it’s another good start for a book that’s becoming one of DC’s best teen titles in a while.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



