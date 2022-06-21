DC This Week Roundup – Unlikely Team-Ups

Catwoman #44 – Tini Howard, Writer; Bengal, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: It’s a road-trip adventure for Catwoman as she teams up with Harley Quinn, gets involved in Roller Derby, and is hunted by the latest cartoon-to-comic transplant—the assassin Red Claw, a one-off villain from Batman: The Animated Series. At the same time, Black Mask is back in Gotham, slowly going insane without his trademark mask. This is a fun issue for one main thing—it might be the only time Harley’s come off as the sane person in the room. Selina is on the run from the firestorm she’s created, and she’s jumped into Harley’s world and is endangering one of her pastimes. A firestorm at the roller derby rink, a high-octane car chase, and a rival assassin all turn the final act into a crazy race for survival. The ending hints that Batman will be re-entering the title next issue, and overall this run continues to be a solid return to status quo for Selina—even if it never approaches the characters’ best runs.

Duo #2 – Greg Pak, Writer; Khoi Pham, Penciller; Scott Hanna, Inker; Chris Sotomayor, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The first original character to debut in the Milestone verse in a long time, Duo is actually two characters—David and Kelly, engaged scientists who are targeted for assassination by a shady tech giant and wind up fused into one body by their nanobots. David has the body, Kelly’s riding shotgun in his brain and may have some control over his body, and the two are deeply in love but finding this new status quo hard to manage. For one thing, they can now read each others’ thoughts—which exposes some uncomfortable and awkward troops. For another, it seems like Kelly is never far from fading away. As they navigate supervillain attacks, awkward social situations, and a dogged police detective who may be trying to pin Kelly’s “murder” on David, the issue is always engaging. However, the plot-related stuff, especially the potentially immortal warriors who show up, is never quite as engaging as just watching these two play off each other the mental plane.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



