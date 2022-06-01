′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 5′: The Way of the Samurai

Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 5 Stan Sakai (Author, Artist) David Petersen (Cover Artist)

This issue has a lone Usagi stopping by to help a messenger that is being attacked.

That is how he will meet a famous general under Lord Higashi: General Oyaneko.

A loyal vassal to his late lord, he has ended up in this small community because the usual power grabbers around the Lord′s son have conspired against him.

Now a magistrate to a small provincial town, this great general is the epitome of the proud samurais of the ancient ways. He casually mentions to Usagi that he did not wish to go as rogue as others, this is the first mention that we get of the very famous Yagu, the goat who travels as a Ronin with his kid, bringing fire and destruction to evil doers. As he takes justice by his hand, and obeys no lord, both Usagi and Oyaneko regard him as beneath them.

The magistrate is now disgraced, with no lord to serve, and approaching a bed ridden death due to a pulmonary illness. However, he will feel that he must die in battle, as a true samurai, and to achieve that, he challenges Usagi to a duel to the death.

They will cross swords, but the outcome will be surprising. A freshening tale before the grand finale in issue 6!

′Usagi Yojimbo, Lone Goat and Kid Issue # 5′ is on sale since May, 2022

AVAILABLE: May 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

