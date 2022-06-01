Dan Noodle Loafs While Gina Wonders

The award-winning podcast “Noodle Loaf” celebrates the release of Echo Songs, Volume 2, featuring songs from the series, which is the creation of musician/educator Dan Saks. The tunes derive from his interactions with kids. His daughters Joni and Shiloh participate on many tracks, such as “I Like Fun” and the auto-tuned “I Got a Bicycle.” Conversations about neuro-diversity led to the thoughtful “Different Brains.” If you’re a newcomer to the Noodle Loaf mindset, it’s never too late to dip your toe, no matter how long you’re been noodling.

You can hear the Noodle Loaf podcast here or on Spotify. Find Echo Songs, Volume 2 on Dan’s website, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Here is the video for his song, “Oh Let Us Sing Of Dr. King”:

A trained music therapist based in Philadelphia, Gina Ferragame has released Wondering, her third collection of songs that allow kids to express themselves through freedom of movement. There’s a synergy between her tunes and “Music With Gina” classes for area toddlers. Gina also works with special needs, in hospice care, and in-patient hospital care such as emotionally disturbed adolescents and adults.

As you might expect for a performer whose clientele falls under the age of 4, the songs on Wondering are pretty and simple, dealing with easy-to-digest topics as “Halloween Parade,” “Two Unicorns,” and “Bunny Rabbit.” Gina delves a little deeper on “Covered in Gold,” which was inspired by her work with children on the autism spectrum:

He feels what he feels

He sees what he sees

He cannot be what you expected

He thinks in pictures

Breathes life into stories

He embodies the moment

Making music for the very young inspires them to expand their boundaries. After producing three albums, it has also helped her develop her musical chops as well. In case you were wondering.

is available from Music With Gina’s website, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. Wondering Here is the video for her song, “Rain Rain Rain”:

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



