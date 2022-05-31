The British Paranormal Society #2 – Secrets Kept in the Countryside

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Andrea Mutti Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Lee Loughridge Cover Artist: Sebastián Fiumara

When a young Simon Bruttenholm and Miss Honora Grant arrive at the British Noxton town together, they believe they do not have a mission in common. One is investigating a cult, and the other is a missing colleague. However, they decide to cooperate with each other.

The first thing they get up to do is investigate the church. Honora quickly states that there is a cult within its walls, and they start musing about their prior experiences with such clans.

Simon searches for a grey man that has attacked him near Noxton’s mysterious standing stones, and they must devise a plan to find out who it is and what is going on.

Honor is the skeptic here: just because the people of Noxton are willing to make a sacrifice, it doesn’t mean there is an intelligence waiting for it on the other side… that will remain to be seen.

Lowell Girard is the missing assistant, and some things, like a tarot card he used to have; and perhaps certain blood droplets near the stones indicate his presence. Is he in Noxton, and, if he is, what has happened to him?

The British Paranormal Society #2 is on sale since May 25, 2022.

Publication Date: May 25, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00937 8 00211

Genre: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Featured image by Andrea Mutti, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



