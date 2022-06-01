GeekDad Daily Deal: Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

Listen to music, audiobooks, or take calls with today’s Daily Deal, Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds. These advanced earbuds last up to 6.5 hours on a charge and store away easily while recharging in their own case. They also integrate with your phone (or other devices) so you can play music, and using the built-in microphone, take calls or work with Siri and Google Assistant. Check out more details and choose between white or black earbuds by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



