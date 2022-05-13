Teenagers Compete in a Fantasy World in ‘The Quest’ on Disney+

Many young people would love to step into the worlds they read about in their fantasy novels or watch in movies and take on the roles of their favorite characters. If it were possible, would they be able to take on the physical challenges and use their intellect to find solutions to problems they face along the way? Eight teenagers are about to get their wish. Will it be what they expected? Will they be able to defeat evil and save a kingdom? Which one will be named the one true hero?

What Is The Quest?

The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures, and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power. Sean Foley is the showrunner for The Quest. Executive producers for the series include Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky (Court Five, The Lord of the Rings), Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri, and Mark Dziak (The New Media Collective, The Amazing Race) and Michael Williams, Rob Eric, and David Collins (Scout Production Inc, Queer Eye). The 8-episode series is currently streaming on Disney+.

Why You Should See The Quest

The Quest offers a fresh take on competitive reality shows. It is like the eight teenagers have been put into a movie where all of the other cast are playing roles in character. This mixture of fictional drama and reality lets viewers watch as the story unfolds and the teenage paladins are presented with several different kinds of challenges. While the paladins have to work together, they are also competing against each other to earn talismans by completing tasks and to end the series as the one true hero.

I will admit up front that I am not really a fan of reality shows. Too often they tend to bring out the bad side of people as they compete. I would much rather watch shows that tell a story. I get enough drama with real life. However, I was very impressed with The Quest. It takes teenagers who all enjoy fantasy and puts them into a different world. You can see the excitement in their faces as they are living their dreams. Even though they are competing, you won’t find any backstabbing here. Though there might be a few scenes that could be scary for younger children, such as the witch of Fortiteer in the first episode (shown above), it is no worse than watching a Disney animated movie. I really enjoyed The Quest and look forward to a new season or other competitive shows along this same line.

Be sure to watch The Quest. All episodes are now streaming on Disney+. Here is a trailer for the show.

