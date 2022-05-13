Return of the Story Pirates’ Stage Show and Podcast

Throughout the pandemic, and despite a shutdown of live performances, The Story Pirates have kept in contact with an enthralled audience through their award-winning podcast, which has been downloaded more than 50 million times since its debut in 2019. The performance troupe recently announced both its return to in-person appearances and the launch of season five (streaming on major platforms beginning Thursday, May 26).

In the first episode of the new season, Story Pirates co-founder Lee Overtree is joined by other TSP regulars on a journey to the center of the Earth, featuring a mysterious voice (special guest Michael Urie, most commonly known for appearing on Ugly Betty). Continuing in the show’s tradition, both of the episode’s two new stories were inspired by kids’ ideas. Nine-year-old NYC resident Maya contributed “Driving Bumblebees,” a song about the buzziest Manhattan traffic jam ever. Twelve-year-old Virginia denizen Breckin authored “The Bad Dog Who Was Smart,” the story of a sharp canine with a taste for misbehavior.

The non-profit arm of TSP, known as the Story Pirates Changemakers program, promotes literacy and creativity. Segments of SPTV air on public television in Los Angeles and throughout Michigan and were broadcast nationally this summer on PBS as part of its Camp TV programming. Changemakers seeks to bring literacy tools to lower-income and under-resourced families and communities. Contributors also provide free membership to TSP’s Creators Club, where TSP performers guide kids through the process of developing their own material from ideas into full-fledged stories. Donate to Changemakers by clicking here.

Live showcases in the upcoming “Cats Sit on You” tour include a benefit for Story Pirates Changemakers on Sunday, May 15 at the Manhattan Center in NYC, The Great Big Family Play Day in Los Angeles (Sunday, May 22), and Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival (Friday, May 27). You can find tickets for all upcoming dates here