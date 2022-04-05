Positively Spring With Kathryn the Grape, BIRDIE, Twinkle & Mista Cookie Jar

Kindie musician Kathryn “the Grape” Cloward focuses her attention on mental health and self-care for children, topics that found themselves expedited to audiences during the past two-plus years due to the pandemic. Her latest collection, All Together, promoted empowerment and diversity through tracks such as “I Like Being Me,” “You Matter to Me,” and “Choosing Kindness.”

Like many other performers, Cloward has expanded her “Grape” brand across recordings, videos, and books, all promoting progressive encouragement and educational material, thinly couched with messages for younger listeners (it’s definitely for the under-8 set). Tykes still get tunes like “Jump for Joy” and “Let’s Celebrate,” but there’s also a quiet “It’s Okay to Cry,” which is not to be confused with “ It’s Alright to Cry ,” the famous song from Free To Be…You And Me. There’s always a market for single-entendre music for small fry. Most of Cloward’s catalog is streamable so kids can even request it directly from Siri and Alexa.

All Together is available from Kathryn the Grape’s website, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. Listen to Kathryn the Grape’s song, “I Feel Good About Myself”: BIRDIE, the children’s music project created by Teresa Gasca-Burk and Gary Burk, have released a new spring-ish video for their song, “I Choose Happy.” After partnering in a rock band, the duo segued into writing and performing original children’s music for California families. You can find their music at their website, Amazon, and Apple Music. Here is the video for “I Choose Happy”: When Twinkle Time (Alitzah Weiner Navarro Dallas) says dance, it’s hard for audiences to say no. Especially when paired with frequent West Coast collaborator Mista Cookie Jar (CJ Pizarro). The duo have returned for “Rain Or Shine,” a new dose of power pop aimed at combating the blues caused by April showers. The beat is infectious and the lyrics are easy to sing along with: We’re gonna be together rain or shine

We’re gonna let our love light up the night

We’re gonna hold hands

So everyone can see

Together we got something

And its endless possibilities Listen to “Rain or Shine” from Twinkle’s website, Mista Cookie Jar’s website, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Editors’ Note:

We here at GeekDad and GeekMom are thrilled to be one of Google’s paid early testers for their Thank with Google pilot program. Thank with Google is an experimental feature that allows readers to purchase a virtual sticker and directly show their passion for the blog content they love! For any posts where you want to show us your delight, you can purchase a variety of virtual stickers, and add your own personal message to show us your support. You’ll see the feature at the top and bottom of our posts and on the sidebar. We are always appreciative of our readers and the years of loyalty so many of you have shown us. We hope all of you will find a bit of fun with this new feature!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



