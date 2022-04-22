GeekDad Daily Deals: C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch

Upgrade your old analog watch with today’s Daily Deal, the C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch. The C-MAX not only tells you the time but helps you manage your life as well. Stay on top of your health and exercise with built-in hardware that tracks your sleep, fitness, and health vitals as you go through your day. Connect it to your phone and get push notifications, texts, and alerts about incoming calls. It can get you the latest weather, control audio devices, act as a remote for your camera, and, of course, be an alarm for meetings. And with its IP67 waterproof rating, it resists sweat and can be dunked in up to one meter of water. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

