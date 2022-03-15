Review – The Flash #780: Flashes of Two Worlds

The Flash #780 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Will Conrad, Artist; Jeromy Cox/Matt Herms/Peter Pantazis, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The third chapter of War for Earth-3 might as well be a different world, as Jeremy Adams steps in and gives us what’s essentially another installment in his excellent Flash run—with a lot of chaos coming in and out. Johnny Quick, the sadistic punk speedster from Earth-3, has made it over to the main DCU on a mission from Amanda Waller—steal the Cosmic Treadmill from the Flash Museum. Quick has spent a lot of time in the Speed Force and gone a little insane—more than usual—but Wally has other concerns. In particular, explaining to Linda exactly what’s going on with him and the kids. Adams has clearly been having a lot of fun with this family dynamic, and it’s such an interesting wrinkle that not only does Jai have his powers back now, but Linda seems to be developing some speed abilities as well. Her decision to keep the secret from Wally right now is going to come back in some interesting ways, no doubt.

Things aren’t quite as smooth when Adams is scrambling to fit someone else’s story into his, but it works thanks to the fun and chaotic vibe of the story. The return of the very obscure Flash villain Blacksmith comes out of nowhere—I don’t even know how many people remember her. On the other hand, the battle between Johnny Quick and Mirror Master (working for Rick Flag’s alternate Suicide Squad) is a lot of fun. Adams makes great use of narration here, such as having Sam Scudder comment on how he tells the Flashes apart. The issue ends with Wally vaguely confused by everything that went on, and honestly I’m a little in the same boat. War for Earth-3 is a very inside-baseball of an event, but this is easily the best chapter—for the simple fact that it’s not focused on bogging us down with mythology. It just wants to let us enjoy the craziness as various powers jockey for an advantage. It’s a fun issue, but I’m definitely looking forward to Adams resuming his main plans.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



