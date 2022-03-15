Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1057 – The Last Dash

Batman: Detective Comics #1057 – Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg, Writers; Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: We’re at the penultimate chapter, and Shadows of the Bat is ramping up the tension as we head to the finish line. Dr. Wear may be dead, as is Siphon, but Scarecrow has seized control of the tower and Ana Vulsion is hunting the heroes—all in service of getting ahold of the infamous Medusa Mask. The first half of this comic is just non-stop action as Batman tears his way through the army of goons occupying the tower. I do think Batman may come off as just a little op here—the Bat-family should have had this well in hand before he dropped in by many standards—but Mariko Tamaki absolutely knows how to write a great action scene as Batman delivers the punishment to villain after villain.

But he’s not the only character to shine here. Huntress, Harley, and the Batgirls each get memorable moments. A surprise obscure rogue makes a dramatic appearance just in time to switch sides and save the day, as teased recently in another book. However, the real surprise of this book is Koyuki Nanako, the Mayor’s anxious wife who found herself a hostage. While she may have started this book as a victim, she becomes incredibly key to getting through to Psycho-Pirate and having him turn the tide against Scarecrow. But the final act brings one last crazy twist that took me by surprise, and makes me wonder what final crazy twists we’ve got waiting for us in the finale.

The House of Wayne backup also delivers a strong penultimate chapter, taking us to the present day as Batman and Red Hood are investigating an odd plot at Gotham’s water plant. Is this another move by Joker to poison the water supply? And what does former juvenile delinquent Elliott, now a happily married father, have to do with it? Surprisingly, our main character does not appear in this issue, but several characters he’s worked with do. That makes me think this final chapter has a big twist coming next week.

