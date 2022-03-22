Review – Superman: Action Comics #1041 – Midnighter’s War

Superman: Action Comics #1041 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge, Writers; Dale Eaglesham, Adriana Melo, Artists; Lee Loughridge, Hi-Fi, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: It’s a bit of a breather issue this month as Dale Eaglesham takes over on art and the story shifts focus from Superman to Midnighter. Of course, calling anything with Midnighter a breather issue is kind of silly—as he spends most of the issue dealing out shockingly brutal beatings to just about any agent of Mongul who comes his way and attempting to persuade other members of the enslaved to join him with his characteristic charm. Midnighter has been lurking in the background for most of this run with one goal—freeing Apollo from the World Forge he’s being used to power. The difference is, unlike Superman, Midnighter’s never been a particularly moral individual—and he doesn’t care much about what happens to Warworld when he’s done.

While it’s great watching Superman inspire the world, there’s also something that feels more genuine about how Midnighter responds. This is a world that can easily seem beyond hope, as the victims not only accept their abuse but in some cases celebrate it—viewing their very chains as signs of their victories. Midnighter’s disgust is palpable, and he has no patience for the type of mythologizing that centers around Superman—who disappeared months ago on a secret mission and left his allies to fight for themselves. But among the struggle, there are genuine signs of heroism, and the end of the issue sets us up for a brilliant next act in this story. This may not have had the punch of some of the past issues, but I think it’s essential to get us where we need to be.

The same goes for the penultimate issue of the Martian Manhunter backup, which deals with issues of identity in a way I haven’t seen in many comics. J’onn has been on the trail of some vicious villains with ties to his past, and this issue finally unmasks the main rogue—sort of. The reveal leaves more questions than it gives us answers, and it puts J’onn in a uniquely vulnerable place as we head to the finale.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



