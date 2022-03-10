GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2022 Unity Game Developer Training Bundle

Darren Blankenship

Discover a whole new world—one that you’ve been imagining. With today’s Daily Deal, the 2022 Unity Game Developer Training Bundle, you’ll learn how to create amazing games and environments in 2D and 3D that draw the observer in. All along the way, you’ll learn by doing, whether it’s a retro-style multiplayer, RPG, first-person shooter, or survival game. Everything is made in Unity engine, but you’ll also get a bit of working knowledge in C# and mobile platforms. But just remember, it’s your world. Do with it whatever you can imagine. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

