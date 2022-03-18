GeekDad Daily Deal: STEM Robot Toy for Kids Building Block Kit

Education can be fun with today’s Daily Deal, our STEM Robot Toy for Kids Building Block Kit. Designed to help young minds (8 years and up) in their understanding of the technological world they live in, it also helps promote hand-eye coordination, critical thinking, and other essential skills. The kit contains 349 pieces of the robot for them to assemble, a remote control, a USB charging cable, and, of course, instructions. And with all the enjoyment they get out of building and playing with their robot, they may want to go on to do more. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

