DC This Week Roundup – War for Earth-3

War for Earth-3 #1 – Robbie Thompson/Dennis Hopeless, Writers; Steve Pugh, Dexter Soy, Brent Peeples, Artists; Matt Herms, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: The next DC mini-event kicks off here, pulling in plot threads from Teen Titans Academy and The Flash, but this oversized launch issue is almost entirely Suicide Squad—with a surprise assist from a series that I don’t think too many people remember. Crime Syndicate, a miniseries that launched with the Infinite Frontier era, introduced us to new versions of Owlman and Ultraman among others—and they now find their world under attack as Amanda Waller makes her move on that alternate world. The problem is—or maybe this is by design—the Earth-3 villains are so unlikable that it almost makes the Suicide Squad likable by comparison. The core trio of Ultraman, Owlman, and Superwoman in particular just seem like a group of twisted soap opera stock characters, getting their jollies off outraging each other in various ways. The same goes for the new Power Ring, who mostly just seems to be insane.

That leaves much of the issue in the hands of the antiheroes of Task Force X, and they acquit themselves surprisingly well. Amanda Waller is at her Machiavellian best here, maybe a bit too ruthless but for once her targets are aimed firmly at the deserving and evil. I remain a little annoyed by the treatment of Match, who seems to switch back and forth between smart and brainless too often to really develop a consistent character. More interesting are Rick Flagg and his secret second Squad, who found themselves in deep when Waller tricked them at the end of last issue. Now, they’re pitted against a massive alternate version of Clayface—and one member of the team makes a fateful decision. Overall, this story is just an oversized, more explosive version of the story playing out in Suicide Squad, but with the same writers on every upcoming issue, it’s likely to at least remain consistent.

Suicide Squad #13 – Robbie Thompson/Dennis Hopeless, Writers; Eduardo Pansica/Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy, Artists; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: The second chapter of War for Earth-3 largely delivers more of the same. With Earth-3 firmly under Waller’s control and much of Rick Flagg’s squad captured, hope falls on a few lonely wild cards. While it seems like the Crime Syndicate has joined forces with Waller, several members are carrying their own agendas—including Superwoman, who blames Waller for taking her lover away last issue with the apparent death of Owlman. While many of the players are still relative blanks as characters, the bright spot is the oddball team of Peacemaker and Ambush Bug as they invade the Fortress of Solitude. Much of this issue is just a straight-up action book without too many developments, and that makes me wonder how the other two titles are going to play into this. So far, it’s just been Suicide Squad without even any guest stars, and the event feel hasn’t really kicked in yet.

