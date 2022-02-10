Winter Songs About Valentines and Mermaids

The legendary singer Nat King Cole released “L-O-V-E” two months before his death in February 1965. The song has been covered before, however children’s musicians Uncle Dox and Vivi Melody have chosen to take the key elements of the chorus and mash it into “Four Letter Word,” a hummable ditty, just in time for Valentines’ Day:

L is for the way you look at me

O is for the only one I see

V is very, very extraordinary

E is even more than anyone that you adore can

The original ballad by Cole is a smoky, wistful affair. Dox and Vivi break down the four-letter nature of how love can make you feel silly, empowered, and generally at peace. “Love is part of the master plan,” Dox informs listeners. “The sweetest [four letter word] you’ve ever heard,” Vivi chimes in. “This word letter word describes you and me.” Who couldn’t use a dose of affections this mid-pandemic February?

Amazon, You can listen to and purchase “Four Letter Word” from Uncle Dox and Vivi Melody on Soundcloud Spotify , and Apple Music If you’re sick of winter and looking forward to post-pandemic life this summer, New Zealand’s Itty Bitty Beat s, have a hallucination for you. Lucy Hiku and Jenny Payne have released “Mermaids,” a fanciful song about the mythical creatures who swim and frolic in the green, blue ocean waves. Since forming in 2014, the award-winning Christchurch children’s music duo celebrated four years in a row of being nominated for New Zealand children’s music awards, winning once for Best Children’s Song and Best Children’s Album. Jenny’s husband Rob Payne produces all of their music. “Mermaids” features the Beats’ harmonies over slide guitar, ukulele, and drums, sending out Hawaiian beach vibes. Keep that in mind while you’re busy shoveling out your car.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



