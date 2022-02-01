Review – World of Krypton #3: Of Men and Power

World of Krypton #3 – Robert Venditti, Writer; Michael Avon Oeming, Artist; Nick Filardi, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Robert Venditti hasn’t gotten the acknowledgement he deserves as one of the architects of the DCU for the last decade, but this flashback miniseries really shows how much work he’s put in. Only those following his writing will know that Catar Ol, the kindly teacher who Alura hires to teach a young Kara, is actually one of Hawkman’s many past lives, which adds some fascinating context to his dialogue. Kara, with only a few scenes here, is also fascinating—a dreamy child prodigy who often seems to be thinking on a different level than anyone else. But while she represents the future of Krypton, Zod represents something else entirely—a brute who took control of the security apparatus last issue and is using it to crush Krypton’s dissent. His contempt for protesters, to the point that he doesn’t even know what they’re protesting and wants to use them as an example, screams of modern-day police brutality.

But the heart of this comic, as it has since the start, belongs to Jor-El, the kind scientist try to save his world from itself. Along with scientist Nira-Ur, he’s ready to present his case to the science council—and he gets more than he’s counting on when they choose to make him their new head. The things he says are obviously reminiscent of some of the debates over climate change, but more subtly than some satirical takes on the issue in recent years. The path of action Jor-El lays out isn’t a pleasant one, but it is one of hope—something emphasized when he chooses to bring another classic Superman supporting player into his family in a touching scene towards the end of the issue. But Zod is lurking with his own agenda, and the end of the issue brings a menacing edge. This series is only halfway in, but there’s a good chance that it could become the defining story of Krypton.

