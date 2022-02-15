Review – Aquaman: The Becoming #6 – The War for Xebel

Aquaman: The Becoming #6 – Brandon Thomas, Writer; Serg Acuna, Diego Olortegui/Wade Von Grawbadger, Artists; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The second half of the recent Aquaman universe minis designed to set up Aquaman has definitely been the stronger of the two, and this final issue nicely drives home the emotional stakes. Jackson has been caught between two worlds over the course of this story, discovering that he has a forgotten older sister and a mother who is deeply involved in the battle for Xebel’s liberation—and may have committed some war crimes. Now, he’s caught deep in a family feud as Mera’s been taken hostage and the battle to stop Xebel from conscripting its youth is on. This issue has some great fight scenes, but by making all the combatants so closely linked—including Lucia’s ex and Delilah’s second mother as the villain—it adds some real emotional stakes. Much of this mini was devoted to Jackson on the run, but it’s all the stronger for the buildup now that everyone is in the same place.

One character who hasn’t had all that much page time in the series is Arthur, but as Jackson rises to take on the Aquaman title, this issue gives him some essential content. His mentorship of Jackson is strong, highlighting the links between their background as outsiders and giving him both support and tough love. But despite that, a family tragedy leaves Jackson spiraling at the end of this series—not a great place to head into the spinoff. But this series has given Jackson a much richer supporting cast than he’s ever had before, and the cliffhanger finally unites the two stories just in time for the next chapter. Aquaman’s mythology has always been one of the less fleshed-out of the DC stable, but that seems to be changing. Of course, the elephant in the room is that the Justice League is apparently dying soon—and maybe Arthur with them—so that gives Jackson’s transformation into a lead all the more weight.

