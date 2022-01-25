Review – Superman: Action Comics #1039 – Life in the Pits

Superman: Action Comics #1039 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge, Writers; Riccardo Federici, Adriana Melo, Artists; Lee Loughridge, Hi-Fi, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Warworld Saga has the potential to be one of the best Superman stories in a very long time—and one of the most brutal. If there was a Black Label Superman tale, it probably wouldn’t look much different from this, but what’s impressive is that Johnson manages to keep Superman’s inherent character even amid the most brutal of situations. As the issue opens, he fights against a monster in the arena, refusing to pick up a weapon or take another life, even using his increasingly vulnerable body to shield others. And while he fights that lonely fight, he forges a bond with a long-time warrior, a Phaelossian who offers to teach him how to fight as a human, not a Superman.

His other allies have interesting subplots, including a dramatic reveal for Midnighter at the end of the issue and the sight of Natasha Irons taking to Warworld maybe a little too much. But the most interesting character in this issue may actually be Warworld itself. Johnson is most famous for his creator-owned horror-fantasy The Last God, which featured artist Federici on every issue. This issue, which shows the eldritch horrors lurking below Warworld’s surface, broadens the world of Warworld impressively and revises its origins in a fascinating way. We’ve got a great cliffhanger, as well as the tensest Superman storytelling we’ve had in years. We could be in the middle of a genuine masterpiece of a run.

The Martian Manhunter backup by Aldridge and Melo is also solid, with some strong characterization for J’onn as he investigates the disappearances of children at the hands of an odd masked cult. While the chase segment is tense, the best parts of this story are probably J’onn’s interaction with an odd little girl who serves as his informant. This whole story has the vibe of an offbeat detective tale, and it’s great to see J’onn return to his roots as an investigator who shifts identities as needed.

