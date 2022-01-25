Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1050 – A Chaotic Anniversary

Batman: Detective Comics #1050 – Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Waid, Writers; Ivan Reis/Danny Miki, Dan Mora, Fernando Blanco, Artists; Brad Anderson, Tamra Bonvillain, Jordie Bellaire, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s an oversized anniversary issue in the middle of an event, which means we get three stories instead of two this issue—starting with the next chapter of Shadows of the Bat. Last week’s reveal that Huntress was inside Arkham Tower was a twist—but one that actually makes sense, as she’s been plagued by parasitic visions of horrible crimes ever since she was infected by Vile’s parasites. She eventually makes the call to go in, both as an undercover agent and to try to get help. This issue does a great job of calling back to her history, including a flashback to the iconic No Man’s Land storyline. While the Arkham Tower storyline is definitely a slow burn, this issue turns up the suspense and reveals the identity of what might be the main villain of the arc. The character has been lurking around the fringes of the DCU for a long time, and the last page shows just how deep his plot might go.

Then, it’s on to the next chapter of House of Gotham, as Scarecrow targets Wayne Manor with an invasion of fear-gas addled children. But why didn’t he choose the boy he seems to view as his protege to help him? Fernando Blanco’s art does a great job of building tension, especially when a young Robin enters the fray and quickly finds himself overwhelmed by one of Batman’s deadliest rogues. But the ending has a great twist that reveals just how far Scarecrow will go to preserve his “investment,” even if the larger relevance of this story is still a mystery.

Finally, it’s a preview of the upcoming highly-anticipated World’s Finest series by Mark Waid and Dan Mora. A big change from the tone of the rest of the issue, it’s a big-scale Superman/Batman adventure set in the distant path. It starts simply, with Poison Ivy deciding she’d like a change in scenery and attacking Metropolis. Batman and Robin show up to help, but the real danger comes when Metallo shows up with a particularly sadistic plan for Superman. The ending indicates a major villain possibly behind it. Fantastic preview of what’s sure to be one of the biggest books of 2022.

