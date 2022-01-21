GeekDad Review: Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer

Now that our kids are young adults and able to be on their own in the house for a few days, my wife and I have been free to take short trips in the area. Long weekends to catch concerts, catch up with friends, hang out at a cottage, do some sightseeing—that sort of thing. In between covid lockdowns, that is… I always travel with a laptop or iPad and related accessories in case I have to fire off something for work. And then there are the gadgets that are always with me, including an iPhone and an Apple Watch. One thing that’s a bit of pain for even these short getaways is the sheer number of accessories I need to pack and then keep track of. Chargers, cables, and that sort of thing. A grocery bag will do the trick, but it’s a pretty inelegant solution. That’s where the Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer comes in very handy.

Organizes Your Tech Accessories and Protects Them

Zip open the Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer and you can open it up to be virtually flat so you have easy access to all the straps and pockets within. The case has been designed to hold the kind of accessories that many of us travel with, keeping them organized and secure. There are thick elastic straps of various sizes, the largest of which easily accommodates a MacBook Pro power supply. There are pockets that are large enough to slide a mouse into. There’s a zippered pocket where you can stash easy-to-loose items like memory cards. There’s not an inch of wasted space inside. Even the inside surface of the hinge is equipped with an elastic strap.

I was able to fit in everything from a laptop power supply to a set of earbuds and an iPad stylus. Just as importantly, everything is organized. I can see at a glance (other than what’s in a zippered pocket) if I have forgotten anything.

The Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer is not heavily-padded, but it has some structure to it. This provides a degree of protection to devices and accessories inside. The elastic straps keep things from being jammed together, adding further protection. It’s not as good as a padded case, but definitely many steps above throwing everything in a bag.

And because you can easily see everything laid out in the case, there’s less chance you’ll accidentally leave something behind.

Premium Leather, High-Quality Construction

I’ve reviewed Woolnut products before (most recently the company’s wool felt-lined MacBook sleeve), and my favorite part about them is the full-grained pebbled leather the company uses. It’s premium, Scandinavian leather sourced from farms complying with the region’s high animal welfare standards. Walnut’s leather looks beautiful and feels warm and smooth in hand. It ages very nicely. I’m especially partial to the cognac color, but Woolnut also sells this organizer in black, green, and blue leather.

The interior of the case is lined with 100% recycled taffeta polyester. The case also arrived wrapped in a cotton drawstring bag.

Zippers can be iffy—there are few things more frustrating than one that jams, and with sharp corners on a case like this, jamming is more of a concern than a straight line shot like with a jacket. Woolnut uses premium, all-metal YKK EXCELLA zippers from Japan. That should ensure smooth operation while eliminating the risk of jamming.

Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer Recommendation

Walnut prices its products in euros, but the company ships worldwide. The Leather Tech Organizer price currently works out to about $119. That’s not cheap, but it is cleverly designed, nicely made, and the premium leather is beautiful. Odds are this will be the last tech organizer you need to buy. If you decide at some point you no longer need one, this looks like it could also be repurposed as a very nice travel toiletry bag.

Disclosure: Woolnut provided an organizer for evaluation but had no input into this review.

