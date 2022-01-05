‘5 Minute Stories for Family Time:’ A Book Review

At the end of 2020 I reviewed Britannica Books 5 Minutes Really True Stories for Bedtime. Now the publisher is back with 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time. It’s another great way to spread a love of reading, culture, science, and the world around us with younger children.

What Is 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time?

As you might expect, the book is filled with short nonfiction “stories.” These are easily read aloud, and provide a jumping-off point for discussion with your listeners. Each story has a theme, which might be a comparison of family life around the world, what people have for breakfast, different table manners, or it might be a small scientific explanation such as why it is important to wash your hands before eating. There are 30 stories in total.

Each story is illustrated and the book covers a wide range of important family topics including births, deaths, marriages, and Game Night! The final third of the book is devoted to the animal kingdom, looking at how a range of animals live, survive, work and play.

At the end of the book, you’ll find a glossary, a list of sources, an index, and a description of the book’s authors and illustrators.

Why Read 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time?

Much like its predecessor, 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time is a gentle way to share some non-fiction storytime with your children. It introduces them to cultural differences for common occurrences from across the globe. The story on tidying up is probably worth the cover price alone. “Look even on the other side of the world children tidy their bedrooms.” (It’s perhaps optimistic that this will make a difference but it’s worth a try!)

I very much admire books that celebrate the differences between different people, whilst also accentuating what much of the globe has in common (despairing parents and untidy bedrooms for a start). I love a good picture book for storytime, but when you fancy changing it up a little, books like 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time are invaluable.

If you’d like to pick up a copy of 5 Minute Really True Stories for Family Time you can do so here in the US, and here, in the UK.

