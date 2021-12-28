Review – Deathstroke Inc. #4: Trust Fall

Deathstroke Inc. #4 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Howard Porter, Artist; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Things move fast in this title, with every issue essentially being its own story that plays into a larger picture. Now that we know this book will be one-third of the upcoming Shadow War crossover, everything comes into focus. When we last left off, it looked like Deathstroke and Black Canary’s fragile partnership was about to come to a bloody end as they betrayed each other. The kickoff to this issue has them trying to kill each other in a brutal rooftop battle that shows why these are two of the best fighters in the entire DCU. But the twist is… it’s all a show. The combination of the rain and the combat has allowed them to have the space to themselves to carefully discuss their mutual distrust of TRUST and what they should do about their mysterious boss. It’s the kind of clever spycraft that this book excels in when it’s not about explosive, genre-bending missions like last issue’s fairy tale pastiche.

And then, when they return to their base, things explode. What looks like another mission to capture Doctor Destiny soon turns into something entirely different as they’re attacked by the Legion of Doom—featuring some surprising new players. Things happen fast and furious as it seems several times like the entire concept of the series has been upended. It leaves you questioning your own perception at times, and leaves the two characters in the most precarious place yet. This might be called Deathstroke Inc, but in many ways it feels like Black Canary is the real star of this title whenever she’s in a co-starring role. This is easily the best spotlight she’s gotten since the heyday of the Birds of Prey franchise, and the first spotlight for her backstory and her mother’s role in the early DCU in well over a decade. We’re building towards something big here, and this gonzo genre-bender title is easily carrying its own weight as part of that picture.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

