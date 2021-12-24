Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending December 24, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 24, 2021.

Gaming News

Happy holidays to all of our readers. I hope you have a safe and pleasant holiday season.

Crowdfunding site Gamefound’s CEO Marcin Świerkot wrote in a blog post that his platform’s plan for 2022 was “not some fancy/trendy buzzwords, but a lot of down-to-earth hard work,” taking a jab at Kickstarter’s controversial plan to move to blockchain. He also said that his company would be focused on improved user experience, automation and tools, the ability to handle EU VAT for non-European companies, and much more.

In related news, Restoration Games is set to launch their next title on Kickstarter, but not without addressing their concerns over the blockchain announcement. In a Twitter thread, they said that they were going ahead with the launch of Thunderoad Vendetta next month, mostly because the costs of canceling the campaign this close to were too high. However, they had previously announced that their next campaign would be on Gamefound, and calling for a boycott of Kickstarter projects moving forward.

Last week, we reported that Asmodee had been bought by video game giant Embracer group. This week, it came out that Asmodee had quietly purchased online retailer Miniature Market earlier in the year. And Embracer followed up with another sale: comic book studio Dark Horse was also being purchased, for an undisclosed amount. There’s no word yet on whether or not they are done with their spending spree.

Asmodee also announced that they will be increasing the MSRP on many of their popular titles at the end of February. Games from their CATAN, Days of Wonder, Edge, Fantasy Flight Games, Libellud, Lookout Games, Mixlore, Oy Marektoy, Pearl Games, Repos, Space Cowboys, Z-Man Games, and Zygomatic studios will go up.

Gen Con sent an email to event organizers (which includes me) saying that at this point, the 2022 convention—scheduled for August 4-7—would require vaccinations and masks for all attendees.

Z-Man has announced Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game, due out sometime early next year.

GeekDad and Geek Mom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Elizabeth MacAndrew reviewed the Animal Adventures RPG Starter Set.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Calico, Food Chain Island, Sprawlapolis, Ticket to Ride, Orleans, Sleeping Queens, and Love Letter.

I played Dune: Imperium, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game, Hues and Cues, and Suspicion, our featured image this week.

