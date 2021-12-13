Leeds Takes Holiday Lead; Organic Xmas From Formidable Veg

Grammy winner Joanie Leeds is feeling festive as winter approaches, having recorded three different songs with diverse collaborators. She and fellow PJ Library alumnus Josh Shriber (of Josh and the Jamtones fame) duet on the dance-inducing “Like A Maccabee,” which are lighting up the SiriusXM Hanukkah Channel this month.

Fyütch sings on “Winter Wonderland,” the holiday chestnut that gets a fresh coat of hiphop for 2021. It’s also the first of a promised collection of Christmas tunes written by Jewish performers that’s slated for release next year (by the way, “Wonderland” was not written by Irving Berlin – it’s by Richard Smith and Felix Bernard).

The topic of Christmas Eve is covered by Leeds and fellow singer Cheryl B. Engelhardt on “Till Midnight,” which is all about trying to stay awake on the final countdown to family excitement, hot chocolate, and a roomful of presents. It’s a bouncy paean to childhood and the days when Santa may (or may) not actually exist.

Look for all three songs on Joanie Leeds’ website, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.

******************************************

Conscious conservationists Formidable Vegetable are also producing environmentally-friendly holiday music. The 8 Lb Gorilla Records artists from Down Under want families to remember that holidays generate much waste, from leftover food to wrapping papers. Keep your children upbeat without spoiling the mood, while promoting recycling and protecting the planet. The band has released “All I Want for Christmas Is Used,” with lyrics that endorse a genuine, climate-friendly sentiment:

Edible, homemade, or original

Something indelible

Doesn’t need to be physical

Renovate, compatible, for a planet that is liveable

Keep your children upbeat without spoiling the mood, while promoting recycling and protecting the planet. Formidable Vegetable cares – and shares – their wishes for a sustainable future.

Grab “All I Want for Christmas Is Used” from the band’s website, Amazon, and Spotify.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



