IOGear Kalibur Gaming Accessories for the Holidays

IOGEAR has a great assortment of gaming peripherals for sale this holiday, including their Symmetetre II Pro Gaming Mouse, SURFAS II Gaming Mouse Mat, and HVER PRO X RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard (Brown Switch).

SYMMETRE II Pro FPS Gaming Mouse

IO Gear has a good answer for gamers looking for a quality gaming mouse with the Symmetere II Pro.

The SYMMETRE II Pro is a very nice-looking low-profile gaming mouse that offers many of the things gamers are looking for. With a maximum resolution of 1600 dpi and a Pixart PMW-3389 sensor, it covers your mouse pad with great accuracy. I took it for a whirl with COD Warzone and Halo Infinite. The SYMMETRE II Pro worked great in live-action PVP—fast and accurate with enough weight and speed to cover areas comfortably.

You can adjust both the weight and the lighting on the SYMMETRE II Pro, which also matches it up against many of the high-end gaming mice out there on the market. At $49.95 it is also very competitively priced for a mouse that comes with as many features as the SYMMETRE II Pro offers.

Specifications

Mouse Specs Max Resolution 16,000 dpi Sensor PMW-3389 Number of Buttons 8 Programming Software Yes Adjustable Weight Yes, add up to 20.3g Lighting RGB LED Ambidextrous Yes Onboard Memory Yes Weight 75g base with up to 20.3g additional Cable Length 1.8m (6.0ft) Dimensions 125mm (L) x 63.5mm (W) x 40mm (H) Report Rate 125/250/500/1000 rps Frame Rate 16,000 fps Max Speed 400 in/s Max Acceleration 50G Button Life 20M clicks Operating System Requirements Windows Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 8.1, Windows® 10 Environment Operation Temperature 0 to 40 degrees (Celsius) Storage Temperature -20 to 60 degrees (Celsius) Housing Case ABS, Polycarbonite, Rubber

SURFAS II Gaming Mouse Mat

The SURFAS II Gaming Mouse Mat gives gamers a thin and portable gaming surface that looks good and is light and compact. The only issue I have with the SURFAS II Gaming Mouse Mat is that it has a difficult time laying flat on the surface. The polycarbonate mat wants to stay curled up a bit, so it takes a little forcing initially to get it smooth. You may want to keep this in mind before you roll it up again to stick in your backpack for gaming on the go. At $19.99 it might be eclipsed by some of the other gaming mouse pads on the market, so you may want to take a trip down your local electronics store and compare it before you purchase.

Specifications

Textured polycarbonate surface for increased accuracy and control

Ultra-long life surface outlasts cloth mouse pads

Great for both optical and laser sensors

Non-slip silicone base keeps pad in place

The incredibly thin design is less than one millimeter thick!

Rolls up for easy travel and tournament use

Size: 400mm x 300mm

HVER PRO X RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard (Brown Switch)

The HVER PRO X RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard (Brown Switch) is a great keyboard to add to this IOGEAR package. This keyboard offers many of the features that gamers want, anti-ghosting, key rollover, mechanical keys, and individual LEDs to create a fully programmable color scheme. The body is also a combination of ABS and aluminum with little flex and a great deal of durability. The LEDs can be programmed through downloadable software on the manufacturer’s website. It is not the best programming software I have used but it is adequate.

As I mentioned above, I tried the HVER PRO X with COD Warzone and Halo infinite with the SYMMETRE II Pro and Surfas mat, and all three made a wonderful combination. The HVER PRO X had a great clicky feel to the brown mechanical switches, with the anti-ghosting and anti-rolling making all of my keystrokes accurate and allowing for key combinations to ring true when they were attempted.

At $89.95 the HVER PRO X RGB is a great affordable gaming keyboard with some wonderful high-end features and durability that makes it a good choice for gamers.

Specifications

Number of Keys 104 Numeric Keypad Yes N-Key Rollover Yes Anti-Ghosting Keys All Keyboard Technology Mechanical Key Switch Type Optical (IR) Keycap Type Double injected Hot Keys Function Multimedia, WASD key swap, All key lock, DIY lighting Programmable Keys Yes Windows Key Lock Yes User Interface Downloadable driver software Keyboard Color Black Keycaps Color Black Water-Resistance Yes Operating System Requirements Windows Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows® 8, Windows® 8.1, Windows® 10 Housing Case Aluminum, ABS Plastic Interface USB 3.0, 2.0 & 1.1 Cable Length 61″ (155cm)

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

IOGEAR offers up some good peripherals in this Kalibur Gaming series. These three combine to make a solid setup for anyone looking to upgrade from entry-level gear into something more durable and accurate that may last a solid amount of time. This combination may make for a great holiday gift for the gamer in your family, so it should definitely be taken into consideration if that is on a loved one’s holiday list!

Samples of IOGEAR’s products were made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

