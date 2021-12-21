DC This Week Roundup – Robins and Rogues

Robins #2 – Tim Seeley, Writer; Baldemar Rivas, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This series is in a weird place, being part of the DC Round Robin tournament and coming out a month ahead of time on the DC Universe platform. So the third issue is already out as this second one drops for comic book readers. It’s a step up from the first issue, but still feels sort of disconnected from the main line. After being essentially kicked off the case of the mysterious villain targeting their first villains, the Robins start working together to investigate. The mysterious Jenny Wren, who claims to be the first true Robin, lurks in the background, but the best part of this issue is the flashback to the past gauntlets. Each of the Robins faced a test, with one of Bruce’s esoteric tests at the core. As we know, Dick, Jason, Tim, and Damian all passed while Stephanie failed. This issue goes into those tests a little more, and provides some good characterization for the Robins, but it’s hurt by the fact that each of these characters have key, character-defining stories going on in other books right now.

Refrigerator Full of Heads #3 – Rio Youers, Writer; Tom Fowler, Penciller, Craig Taillefer, Inker; Bill Crabtree, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: Things pick up quite a bit as we hit the halfway point of this bizarre splatterpunk adventure. Among the biggest questions of the series has been—what the hell is up with that couple that fights bikers and keeps a dismembered shark head in their refrigerator? I initially assumed they were con people and the bigger-scope villains of the series, but this issue reveals something very different and makes them, along with June Branch, one of the few truly heroic characters in the series. But a much bigger villain is looming—and she’s honestly pretty ridiculous. She’s just as over the top as the rest of the series, but she serves as a convenient exposition tool to explain the true nature of these horrific artifacts. There are more out there, each with a disturbing power, and apparently they’re even worse when combined. It’s all still a little too absurd to really get into, but points for ambition.

